What can save moviegoing?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Five men wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a grey beard and is wearing a yellow baseball cap, short-sleeved plaid shirt, grey t-shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man front right is wearing a light blue baseball cap, patterned button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a plaid button-down shirt and grey t-shirt; a man back right has grey hair and beard and is wearing glasses and a white button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a grey shirt, black jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Adam Lubitow and Max Conway, (background) Scott Pukos and Jared Case with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WXXI News

Is the cinema as we know it gearing up for its end credits?

More than half of U.S. film executives polled in a recent survey said they believe the "traditional cinema experience" has fewer than 20 years remaining as a viable business model. Data shows the impact of COVID shutdowns, the popularity of streaming services, and other industry changes have led to theaters struggling to fill seats.

Our guests this hour discuss what it would take to turn things around. We also discuss spooky season at the movies and what you should see on the big screen this fall.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
