What can save moviegoing?

WXXI News

Is the cinema as we know it gearing up for its end credits?

More than half of U.S. film executives polled in a recent survey said they believe the "traditional cinema experience" has fewer than 20 years remaining as a viable business model. Data shows the impact of COVID shutdowns, the popularity of streaming services, and other industry changes have led to theaters struggling to fill seats.

Our guests this hour discuss what it would take to turn things around. We also discuss spooky season at the movies and what you should see on the big screen this fall.

Our guests:

