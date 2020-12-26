© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
City officials say one or more people tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent eviction protest

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST
Rochester city officials say they want to get the word out that one or more individuals who participated in the protest against an eviction on Friday, Dec. 18 on Glasgow St. in Corn Hill later tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says that while they don’t know exactly where and when the individual became infected, or if there was any exposure at the demonstration, officials wanted to make a public announcement out of an abundance of caution so others who were present at the event are aware of the potential for exposure.

The city of Rochester has passed the information on to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

The Rochester Police Department is following its established protocols to be certain any officers present are also aware of this information and receive COVID-19 testing.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs.
