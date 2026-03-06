Investigation leads to additional compensation for displaced Los Flamboyanes tenants

A local developer/property manager has agreed to make further restitution to tenants forced out of Los Flamboyanes affordable housing complex.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James this week announced a second settlement agreement with Landsman Development Corp. and Landsman Real Estate Services.

Los Flamboyanos, located at North Clinton and Upper Falls Boulevard, is undergoing a $65.5 million renovation. The owners are legally required to assist displaced tenants with relocation expenses during the project.

The latest settlement terms apply to 25 families ordered to vacate last year, records show, and aims to protect them from eviction and utility shutoffs while committing Landsman to pay one-time, additional moving-related cost reimbursements of between $150 and $300.

Some qualifying displaced tenants also could get their delinquent utility bills paid by the company.

Landsman allegedly failed to pay all allowable relocation costs, then to comply with terms of an initial settlement, reached in April 2025.

That agreement had Landsman committing to $271,000 in additional disbursements. The alleged noncompliance led to further investigation and additional terms. A dollar total for this second agreement was not provided.

According to the Attorney General’s Office:

The investigation found several relocated tenants facing eviction, including in Landsman-owned properties, as they struggled to make rent. Landsman had paid out required rental assistance in a lump sum instead of monthly, investigators found, and some had used the money on other pressing relocation expenses.

“Several tenants represented to the OAG that the conditions in the Los Flamboyanes Townhomes they left were so bad, due to infestations of cockroaches and mice (and in some instances, bedbugs) that many households were compelled to spend part of their (relocation assistance) to pay for replacement furniture as well as other uncompensated moving related costs,” the agreement states. “Relocated tenants described the necessity of throwing out vermin-infested mattresses and other furniture to avoid infesting their new homes with pests.”

Though required under the first settlement to collect information on the 25 relocated tenant households, officials said, Landsman only initiated a phone survey when investigators flagged their noncompliance. And while several tenants’ cell phones had been disconnected, Landsman allegedly told investigators they reached all but one and had collected the needed information.

The agreement states that Landsman “neither admit nor deny” investigators’ findings. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.