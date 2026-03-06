Pittsford school district voters approve improvements for school buildings
Pittsford school district voters on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a $48.7 million plan to repair, upgrade, and modernize several schools.
That work will include roof replacements and protective coatings, installation of emergency generators, the addition of air conditioning in some large group instruction areas and assembly areas, repaving parking lots, replacing playground equipment, and more.
According to the district, the project will not increase the amount of tax revenue it collects.