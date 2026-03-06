© 2026 WXXI News
Pittsford school district voters approve improvements for school buildings

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published March 6, 2026 at 9:56 AM EST

Pittsford school district voters on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a $48.7 million plan to repair, upgrade, and modernize several schools.

That work will include roof replacements and protective coatings, installation of emergency generators, the addition of air conditioning in some large group instruction areas and assembly areas, repaving parking lots, replacing playground equipment, and more.

According to the district, the project will not increase the amount of tax revenue it collects.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
