Rohrbach Brewing Company gets first new owners in 35 years

Rochester’s oldest craft brewery has new owners for the first time since it was founded in 1991.

Brothers and Brockport natives Joel and Nathan Will are buying Rohrbach Brewing Company from founders John Urlaub and Patty Yahn-Urlaub, who started it in the German House on Gregory Street.

Rohrbach has two current locations: a brewpub on Buffalo Road in Ogden, and a second on Railroad Street near the Rochester Public Market.

Joel will serve as president and chief operating officer, and Nathan will serve as chief executive officer.

“There’s not a better scenario for this transition,” Urlaub said in a statement. “It’s been an honor working with our loyal partners, dedicated team members, and all the customers who have supported us throughout the years. Our business has a very bright future with this new leadership team, and I look forward to continuing to support Rohrbach’s moving forward.”

Joel Will has worked for Rohrbach Brewing for nearly two decades and he is responsible for much of the modernization of the brewery's brand. His more creative brews would evolve in Rohrbach’s Neoteric series, a line-up of beers focused on more contemporary styles such as hazy IPAs and various adjunct beers.

“I met my wife while working here, formed countless friendships, and found a passion for craft beer,” Joel Will said. “I am beyond grateful to John and Patty for the years of mentorship that have led to this moment, and for the trust that they have placed in Nathan and me to carry on what they have built. Our focus is simple — honor what has made this brewery special, support our team, and continue serving Western New York with the same passion and quality that have defined Rohrbach’s from the beginning.”