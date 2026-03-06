Sam Patch operator gets new name

The operator of the Sam Patch and the Riverie boats has a new name.

Corn Hill Navigation is now known as Rochester By Water, a change that the organization said reflects its mission to highlight the roles of the Erie Canal and Genesee River in shaping Rochester's history, economy, and community.

“For more than 30 years, our boats have offered a unique perspective on Rochester — one that can only be seen from the water,” said Patrick Russell-Walsh, the organization's executive director. “Rochester By Water clearly and confidently expresses who we are, where we operate, and how we invite people to connect with this community.”

Rochester By Water is a nonprofit that offers educational programs, public cruises, and special events through the Sam Patch, which operates on the Erie Canal, and the Riverie on the Genesee River.