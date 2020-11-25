© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How to help children understand their emotions during the pandemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 25, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The holidays will look different this year for many families. How are children handling that and all of the changes that have come with the pandemic? What can caregivers and educators do to recognize when kids may be struggling?

We talk with the experts about how to help children understand their emotions during this difficult time. Our guests:

  • JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, author, and speaker
  • Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement and family support at the Mental Health Association of Rochester, and member of the Black Healers Network
  • Brian Wray, award-winning children's book author

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
