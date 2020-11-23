© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing arts education with leaders from the Memorial Art Gallery

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Memorial Art Gallery has a new director of academic programs. Dr. Nile Blunt brings his national and international experience in museum and arts education to Rochester's students. He began his position in late September. We talk to him about his goals for art education in Rochester.

We also discuss how the MAG has adapted to the pandemic with director Jonathan Binstock.

Our guests:

  • Jonathan Binstock, Ph.D., Mary W. and Donald R. Clark Director of the Memorial Art Gallery
  • Nile Blunt, Ph.D., McPherson Director of Academic Programs at the Memorial Art Gallery
  • Robert Snyder, Ed.D., assistant principal at Mary McLeod Bethune School #45

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
