Connections: Discussing arts education with leaders from the Memorial Art Gallery
The Memorial Art Gallery has a new director of academic programs. Dr. Nile Blunt brings his national and international experience in museum and arts education to Rochester's students. He began his position in late September. We talk to him about his goals for art education in Rochester.
We also discuss how the MAG has adapted to the pandemic with director Jonathan Binstock.
Our guests:
- Jonathan Binstock, Ph.D., Mary W. and Donald R. Clark Director of the Memorial Art Gallery
- Nile Blunt, Ph.D., McPherson Director of Academic Programs at the Memorial Art Gallery
- Robert Snyder, Ed.D., assistant principal at Mary McLeod Bethune School #45