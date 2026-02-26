© 2026 WXXI News
AI is moving fast; what do you need to know and how will it affect your life?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a black fleece pullover; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a navy hooded sweatshirt with white letters.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Max Irwin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 26, 2026
WXXI News

OpenAI's Sam Altman recently said that artificial intelligence programs have become more energy efficient than human beings.

Google's Larry Page said that it is absurd to think that AI can be stopped in any meaningful way. And Jack Clark of Anthropic said that new Claude models are developing characteristics that its designers do not understand.

Artificial intelligence is moving very quickly, and we sit down with someone who works in that world to digest the changes.

