AI is moving fast; what do you need to know and how will it affect your life?

OpenAI's Sam Altman recently said that artificial intelligence programs have become more energy efficient than human beings.

Google's Larry Page said that it is absurd to think that AI can be stopped in any meaningful way. And Jack Clark of Anthropic said that new Claude models are developing characteristics that its designers do not understand.

Artificial intelligence is moving very quickly, and we sit down with someone who works in that world to digest the changes.

