Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Writer Maiah Johnson on diversity in the wine industry
A local wine blogger recently decided to stop writing about wine. She explained why during a pair of recent dinners to raise money for African American-owned businesses. Maiah Johnson writes from the perspective of a wine lover, a travel enthusiast, and a Black woman who says she was often viewed with suspicion in upscale settings. She shares her perspective and experiences.
Our guest:
- Maiah Johnson, wine writer
- Aqua Porter, board member for Yoga 4 A Good Hood