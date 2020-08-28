Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the "In This Moment" series
A new project called “In This Moment” is highlighting Black leaders, writers, and photographers in our community. The work will result in a series of chat books, where essays and photos tell the remarkable stories of local leaders – stories the project’s organizers say are historically undervalued.
We talk to the team behind “In This Moment” about their work, their goals for the series of books, and the value of highlighting Black voices through art. Our guests:
- Amanda Chestnut, curator of “In This Moment”
- Jeanne Strazzabosco, producer of “In This Moment”
- Herb Smith, trumpeter with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Jackie McGriff, photographer
- Shawn Dunwoody, artist
- Chris Thompson, writer