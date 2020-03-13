© 2021 WXXI News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Connections: Discussing the impact of the coronavirus on low-income families

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2020
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Low-income families are in a particularly vulnerable spot as the coronavirus spreads. If schools close, where can kids get meals? What happens for families that are already deeply struggling?

Our guests explore what’s already happening, and what could come next. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
