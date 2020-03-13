We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: Discussing the impact of the coronavirus on low-income families
Low-income families are in a particularly vulnerable spot as the coronavirus spreads. If schools close, where can kids get meals? What happens for families that are already deeply struggling?
Our guests explore what’s already happening, and what could come next. In studio:
- Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children’s Agenda
- Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink