Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: University of Rochester students discuss controversies on campus related to China
We sit down with students from the University of Rochester who discuss recent controversies on campus related to China. The Hong Kong protests, the status of Taiwan and Tibet, democracy, and human rights were all at the subject of debates among different student groups. We explore the issues.
In studio:
- Efua Agyare-Kumi, third-year student at the University of Rochester and contributing writer to CITY Newspaper
- Sampson Hao, president of the Chinese Students’ Association at the University of Rochester
- Selina Xu, president of the Hong Kong Students Association at the University of Rochester
- Matthew Burns, dean of students at the University of Rochester