Connections: University of Rochester students discuss controversies on campus related to China

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 17, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We sit down with students from the University of Rochester who discuss recent controversies on campus related to China. The Hong Kong protests, the status of Taiwan and Tibet, democracy, and human rights were all at the subject of debates among different student groups. We explore the issues.

In studio:

  • Efua Agyare-Kumi, third-year student at the University of Rochester and contributing writer to CITY Newspaper
  • Sampson Hao, president of the Chinese Students’ Association at the University of Rochester
  • Selina Xu, president of the Hong Kong Students Association at the University of Rochester
  • Matthew Burns, dean of students at the University of Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
