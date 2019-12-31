Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2019, part 2

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Published December 31, 2019 at 2:08 PM EST
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why.

Our guests:

  • Natalie Sheppard, commissioner for the Rochester City School Board (“Free To Be Me: I Am Not My Issues” by Dante Worth)
  • Andrew Brady, CEO of the Xcelerate Team and co-founder and chair of Conscious Capitalism Rochester (“The Healing Organization: Awakening the Conscience of Business to Help Save the World” by Michael J. Gelb and Rajendra Sisodia)
  • Amanda Chestnut, artist, curator, educator, and administrator (“Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls” by David Sedaris)
  • Michael Galban, curator and historian at the Seneca Art and Culture Center at Ganondagan  (“There There: A Novel” by Tommy Orange)
  • Rebecca Rafferty, arts and entertainment editor at CITY Newspaper (“Mr. Splitfoot” by Samantha Hunt)
  • Pete Nabozny, director of policy for the Chilren’s Agenda (“Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World” by Anand Giridharadas)
  • Jeremy Tjhung, activist (“Monkeys” by Herbert S. Zim)

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
