Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2019, part 2
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why.
Our guests:
- Natalie Sheppard, commissioner for the Rochester City School Board (“Free To Be Me: I Am Not My Issues” by Dante Worth)
- Andrew Brady, CEO of the Xcelerate Team and co-founder and chair of Conscious Capitalism Rochester (“The Healing Organization: Awakening the Conscience of Business to Help Save the World” by Michael J. Gelb and Rajendra Sisodia)
- Amanda Chestnut, artist, curator, educator, and administrator (“Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls” by David Sedaris)
- Michael Galban, curator and historian at the Seneca Art and Culture Center at Ganondagan (“There There: A Novel” by Tommy Orange)
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts and entertainment editor at CITY Newspaper (“Mr. Splitfoot” by Samantha Hunt)
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy for the Chilren’s Agenda (“Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World” by Anand Giridharadas)
- Jeremy Tjhung, activist (“Monkeys” by Herbert S. Zim)