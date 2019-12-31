Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2019, part 1
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why.
Our guests:
- Jeff Spevak, arts and living editor at WXXI News (“Benjamin Franklin: An American Life” by Walter Isaacson)
- Krystle Ellis, director of communications at the Ronald McDonald House, influencer, and culture shifter (“The Power of One Thing: How to Intentionally Change Your Life” by Dr. Randy Carlson)
- Pablo Miguel Sierra Silva, author and assistant professor of history at the University of Rochester (“The Book of Chameleons: A Novel” by Jose Eduardo Agualusa)
- Reverend Dr. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church (“Marley: A Novel” by Jon Clinch)
- Adam Frank, author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester (“The Crowded Hour: Theodore Roosevelt, the Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century” by Clay Risen)
- Allison O’Malley, chief executive officer of RESOLVE (“Work is Love Made Visible: A Collection of Essays About the Power of Finding Your Purpose From the World's Greatest Thought Leaders” by Frances Hesselbein, Marshall Goldsmith, and Sarah McArthur)
- Reverend Shari Halliday-Quan, senior minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester (“The Leavers” by Lisa Ko)
- Samiha Islam, senior at Brighton High School (“The Traitor Prince” by C. J. Redwine)