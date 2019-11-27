Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the candidacy of Pete Buttigieg
Fresh polling from Iowa and New Hampshire shows South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg surging to the top of contenders. Can he win the nomination?
We haven’t discussed his candidacy much on the show, so this is a chance to examine Buttigieg’s positions on the issues. We also discuss why some progressives to the left of Buttigieg are suspicious of his candidacy.
Our guests:
- Alex Yudelson, volunteer organizer for the Buttigieg campaign in Western New York
- Alfred Vitale, co-founder of the Association of Working Class Academics