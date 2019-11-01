Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity?
Will artificial intelligence enhance human activity or replace it? It's a question scientists and researchers are debating as AI continues to advance.
Our guests discuss the current capabilities of AI, the benefits, and possible drawbacks. In studio:
- Matt Kelly, independent journalist
- Ehsan Hoque, Asaro-Biggar Family Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of Rochester
- Hadi Hosseini, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at RIT