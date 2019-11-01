© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 1, 2019 at 2:18 PM EDT
Will artificial intelligence enhance human activity or replace it? It's a question scientists and researchers are debating as AI continues to advance.

Our guests discuss the current capabilities of AI, the benefits, and possible drawbacks. In studio:

  • Matt Kelly, independent journalist
  • Ehsan Hoque, Asaro-Biggar Family Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of Rochester
  • Hadi Hosseini, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
