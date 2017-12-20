© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Could artificial intelligence help us or destroy us?

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published December 20, 2017 at 2:24 PM EST
In July, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said artificial intelligence, or AI, is a "fundamental existential risk for human civilization.” Musk wasn’t alone in sharing those concerns, leading many people to ask what will happen when humans develop super intelligent AI. As AI continues to advance, it raises questions about the job sector (Will it eliminate jobs or create them?), the education system (Could robots eventually replace teachers?), human safety (Could AI systems outsmart us and lead to our demise?), and more.

This hour, our panel of experts helps us understand AI and its implications. In studio:

  • Henry Kautz, director of the Institute for Data Science at the University of Rochester
  • Dhireesha Kudithipudi, professor and chair of the graduate program in computer engineering at RIT
  • Matt Huenerfauth, professor of information sciences and technologies at RIT

