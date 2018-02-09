Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Are we ready for driverless cars?
Would you ride in a driverless car? GM says its driverless car could be in fleets by next year. But some polls show Americans are still skeptical about the idea of this technology. Are driverless cars safe? Who would be liable in an accident? Advocates of driverless cars say they could benefit the environment and improve everyday lifestyles.
We talk about our future as drivers…or riders. Our guests:
- Arian Horbovetz, creator of The Urban Phoenix
- Howard Decker, board member for the Community Design Center Rochester
- Clark Hochgraf, associate professor of electrical, computer and telecommunications engineering technology at RIT
- Roger Dube, research professor and director of the Science Exploration Program at RIT