All RTS rides will be free starting Friday until further notice. CEO Bill Carpenter said that'll limit the amount of times the fare box is touched during…
Local cyclist Bryan Agnello was hit by a car in early January, and now the driver of that car is suing him for damaging the vehicle. As reported by CITY…
ConnectionsThe Community Design Center's (CDC) Reshaping Rochester series continues with a conversation about multi-modal transportation in urban areas.Shin-pei Tsay…
Regional Transit Service bus riders will soon be able to board buses without cash or passes.The public transit agency is aiming to launch a cashless,…
ConnectionsCITY Newspaper editor David Andreatta’s recent op-ed, “New York’s high-speed rail fail,” has reignited the local debate over high-speed rail in the…
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP & WXXI News) New York's governor has vetoed a bill to allow electric scooters and bikes statewide, his office said Thursday.Gov. Andrew…
ConnectionsDoes urbanism die in the winter? After the first major snowstorm of the season, a social media thread about a man who walked through the middle of the…
Rochester has a bike lane problem. That’s according to research and reporting done by WXXI’s health reporter, Brett Dahlberg. He spent eight weeks…
ConnectionsFirst, there was a Streetcar Named Desire; now there is a question about whether Rochester has a desire for a streetcar. A new film called “The Trolley”…
ConnectionsThe suburbs are often left out of conversations about modernizing transportation systems and environmental goals. But as City Lab recently pointed out,…