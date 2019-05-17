© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Rochester's bike lane problem, and the benefits of active transportation

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published May 17, 2019 at 2:48 PM EDT
Rochester has a bike lane problem. That’s according to research and reporting done by WXXI’s health reporter, Brett Dahlberg. He spent eight weeks recording video and studying issues related to Rochester’s more than 60 miles of bike lanes. He found the lanes are often filled with parked cars and there’s little cyclists can do about it.

What does this mean for a city working to expand travel to and from work by bike? Dahlberg joins us to discuss his reporting, along with the health benefits of commuting by bike or on foot. This conversation comes in advance of an upcoming summit on active transportation hosted by Common Ground Health. Our guests:

