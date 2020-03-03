© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing bike culture and sharing the road in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Local cyclist Bryan Agnello was hit by a car in early January, and now the driver of that car is suing him for damaging the vehicle. As reported by CITY Newspaper, the driver, Jovonte Cook, struck Agnello from behind and propelled him onto the car's hood. Agnello was taken to the hospital, but did not have serious injuries. Now, Cook is suing Agnello and seeking $700 in damages. He says Agnello was riding his bike on 490 at around 60 miles per hour. According to CITY reporter Jeremy Moule, the top speed recorded at the 2019 Tour de France was 63 miles per hour during a descent in the Alps.

This hour, we discuss Agnello's story, and broader bike culture in Rochester. Our guests discuss the changes they'd like to see when it comes to sharing the road, policy, and more. In studio:

Tags

Arts & LifeTransportationreconnect rochester1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack