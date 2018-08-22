Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Did "2001: A Space Odyssey" accurately predict the AI of the future?
The film, “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50 this year. In honor of the anniversary, we discuss the film and how it portrayed artificial intelligence. Was Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 interpretation of what AI would look like in 2001 accurate? What does the computer, HAL, teach us about ethics and technology?
We discuss those questions and the current state of AI with our guests:
- Christopher Kanan, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Carlson Center for Imaging Science at RIT
- Hayley Clatterbuck, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Rochester
- Denis Lomakin, computer science research assistant at the University of Rochester
- Lester D. Friedman, retired professor and former chair of the Media and Society Program at Hobart and William Smith College