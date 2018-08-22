Connections: Did "2001: A Space Odyssey" accurately predict the AI of the future?

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 22, 2018 at 2:56 PM EDT
The film, “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50 this year. In honor of the anniversary, we discuss the film and how it portrayed artificial intelligence. Was Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 interpretation of what AI would look like in 2001 accurate? What does the computer, HAL, teach us about ethics and technology?

We discuss those questions and the current state of AI with our guests:

  • Christopher Kanan, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Carlson Center for Imaging Science at RIT
  • Hayley Clatterbuck, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Rochester
  • Denis Lomakin, computer science research assistant at the University of Rochester
  • Lester D. Friedman, retired professor and former chair of the Media and Society Program at Hobart and William Smith College

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
