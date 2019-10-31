Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Monroe County District Attorney
We’re joined by the two candidates running for Monroe County District Attorney. Republican DA Sandra Doorley is seeking reelection. Her opponent is Democrat Shani Curry Mitchell, who most recently worked in the Monroe County DA’s Office. It’s an opportunity to hear from both candidates at length, as they discuss a range of issues and answer our questions and yours.
You can also watch this conversation on Facebook Live. In studio:
- Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney who is seeking reelection
- Shani Curry Mitchell, prosecutor who is running for Monroe County District Attorney