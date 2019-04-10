Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County District Attorney candidate Shani Curry Mitchell
We have the first in our series of interviews with the candidates for Monroe County District Attorney. In two weeks, we'll sit down with incumbent Sandra Doorley. Today, we welcome Shani Curry Mitchell.