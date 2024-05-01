© 2024 WXXI News
Examining youth mental health in the pandemic era

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT
Melanie Funchess and Calvin Holloway on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

“I feel like every relationship I had disappeared during COVID.”

That’s what a local teenager said when asked about how the pandemic affected their life. In “Unseen,” the team from Common Ground Health uses case studies and data to examine youth mental health during the pandemic era.

We discuss the report and what experts, communities, and young people can do together to help support youth.

Our guests:

