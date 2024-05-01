Examining youth mental health in the pandemic era
“I feel like every relationship I had disappeared during COVID.”
That’s what a local teenager said when asked about how the pandemic affected their life. In “Unseen,” the team from Common Ground Health uses case studies and data to examine youth mental health during the pandemic era.
We discuss the report and what experts, communities, and young people can do together to help support youth.
Our guests:
- Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health
- Hannah Shippee, program coordinator for the Community Health & Engagement Department at Common Ground Health
- Calvin Holloway, assistant coordinator for the Youth Voice One Vision program at the City of Rochester and youth mental health advocate
- Diego Lee, student at Monroe Community College and youth mental health advocate