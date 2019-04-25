Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley
Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is running for reelection. Earlier this month, we sat down with the Democratic challenger. This hour, we discuss the issues and record with the incumbent.
We talk about prominent cases; prosecutorial philosophy; drugs laws; and more.