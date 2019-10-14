Connections: How voters and candidates can prioritize children's issues in the upcoming election

Election Day is just over three weeks away. Voters have a wide range of issues that they prioritize. This hour, our guests are asking you to think about children. In particular, they're talking about children in need in our community. We discuss funding for early intervention services and preschool special education services. We also talk about challenges for child protective services. The conversation comes in advance of an upcoming candidate forum hosted by The Children's Agenda.

Our guests make their case for the kinds of priorities they think voters and candidates should have if they're putting kids first. In studio: