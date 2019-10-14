© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How voters and candidates can prioritize children's issues in the upcoming election

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 14, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT
Election Day is just over three weeks away. Voters have a wide range of issues that they prioritize. This hour, our guests are asking you to think about children. In particular, they're talking about children in need in our community. We discuss funding for early intervention services and preschool special education services. We also talk about challenges for child protective services. The conversation comes in advance of an upcoming candidate forum hosted by The Children's Agenda.

Our guests make their case for the kinds of priorities they think voters and candidates should have if they're putting kids first. In studio:

