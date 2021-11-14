-
Election Day is just over three weeks away. Voters have a wide range of issues that they prioritize. This hour, our guests are asking you to think about…
-
Even as preschool special education providers began inking contracts with Monroe County this week, the county has continued to clarify what those…
-
ConnectionsProviders of preschool special education say Monroe County went back on its promise to raise the reimbursement rate for services across the board by 15…
-
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo proposed an increase in pay Tuesday for special education providers who haven’t seen one in almost a…