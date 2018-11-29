Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is there a brewing crisis in early intervention services in Monroe County?
Is there a brewing crisis in early intervention childhood services in Western New York?
Monroe County is asking New York State to change the reimbursement rate for early intervention services. Critics are urging the county to increase services and funding. Meanwhile, children and families stand to be the victims in the case of a service shortage. We explore what's happening, and why. In studio:
- Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children’s Agenda
- Janet Rosenberg, physical therapist with Step by Step Developmental Services
- Brittany Jencik, parent who children benefited from early intervention services