Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing issues faced by local children and families
What are the most important issues facing children and families in our community? A local nonprofit -- The Children's Agenda -- has a list of legislative priorities for candidates this election season. They join us to discuss K-12 funding, special education, child care, and more. It's a preview to an upcoming forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
In studio:
- Brigit Hurley, director of advocacy for The Children's Agenda
- Eamonn Scanlon, education policy analyst for The Children's Agenda
- Mary Hussong-Kallen, communications director for the League of Women Voters of the Rochester Metropolitan Area