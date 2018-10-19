© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing issues faced by local children and families

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 19, 2018 at 2:16 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What are the most important issues facing children and families in our community? A local nonprofit -- The Children's Agenda -- has a list of legislative priorities for candidates this election season. They join us to discuss K-12 funding, special education, child care, and more. It's a preview to an upcoming forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.

In studio:

  • Brigit Hurley, director of advocacy for The Children's Agenda
  • Eamonn Scanlon, education policy analyst for The Children's Agenda
  • Mary Hussong-Kallen, communications director for the League of Women Voters of the Rochester Metropolitan Area 

Tags

Arts & LifeThe Children's Agendavotingvoter turnout1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More