Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The value of persistence in local politics
Rachel Barnhart, Mary Lupien, and Yversha Roman all won elections on Tuesday night. All three have run unsuccessfully in previous years.
We talk to them about why they have chosen to continue to pursue elected office, the value of persistence, and their perceptions of local politics. In studio:
- Rachel Barnhart, candidate for Monroe County Legislature (21st District)
- Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester City Council (East District)
- Yversha Roman, candidate for Monroe County Legislature (26th District)