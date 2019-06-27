© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The value of persistence in local politics

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 27, 2019 at 2:51 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Rachel Barnhart, Mary Lupien, and Yversha Roman all won elections on Tuesday night. All three have run unsuccessfully in previous years.

We talk to them about why they have chosen to continue to pursue elected office, the value of persistence, and their perceptions of local politics. In studio:

  • Rachel Barnhart, candidate for Monroe County Legislature (21st District)
  • Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester City Council (East District)
  • Yversha Roman, candidate for Monroe County Legislature (26th District)

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
