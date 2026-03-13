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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Defining modern masculinity

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a grey t-shirt, beige pants and brown shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white hooded sweatshirt, puffy navy vest, jeans and sneakers; a young man back left has curly brown hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt and dark tie; a young man back right has short red hair and is wearing a bright blue t-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Adam Baber, (background) Eric Guset and James Hay with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Adam Baber, (background) Eric Guset and James Hay with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 13, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling man with very short dark hair and a grey beard is wearing a black blazer, light blue button-down shirt and red tie.
2 of 2  — Steve Peacock
Steve Peacock
Provided
WXXI News

Steve Peacock is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who has dedicated his work to helping others — particularly young men. One aspect of that work focuses on what modern masculinity means.

Some of the most popular male influencers include the Tate and Paul brothers. Peacock wants to create a different idea of masculinity.

We discuss what that looks and sounds like with Peacock and with local high school students.

Our guests:

For more information on the McQuaid Jesuit Summit on Healthy Relationships and Consent, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams