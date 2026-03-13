Defining modern masculinity

WXXI News

Steve Peacock is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who has dedicated his work to helping others — particularly young men. One aspect of that work focuses on what modern masculinity means.

Some of the most popular male influencers include the Tate and Paul brothers. Peacock wants to create a different idea of masculinity.

We discuss what that looks and sounds like with Peacock and with local high school students.

Our guests:



For more information on the McQuaid Jesuit Summit on Healthy Relationships and Consent, click here.