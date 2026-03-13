Defining modern masculinity
1 of 2 — (foreground) Adam Baber, (background) Eric Guset and James Hay with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Adam Baber, (background) Eric Guset and James Hay with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 13, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Steve Peacock
Steve Peacock
Provided
Steve Peacock is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who has dedicated his work to helping others — particularly young men. One aspect of that work focuses on what modern masculinity means.
Some of the most popular male influencers include the Tate and Paul brothers. Peacock wants to create a different idea of masculinity.
We discuss what that looks and sounds like with Peacock and with local high school students.
Our guests:
- Steve Peacock, childhood sexual abuse survivor and advocate, board member and speaker for I Have The Right To, and vice president of strategic growth for Edelman Financial Engines
- James Hay, senior at McQuaid Jesuit High School
- Eric Guset, junior at McQuaid Jesuit High School
- Adam Baber, director of service and justice at McQuaid Jesuit High School
For more information on the McQuaid Jesuit Summit on Healthy Relationships and Consent, click here.