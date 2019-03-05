© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig on the power of money in politics

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:01 PM EST
We’re joined by Harvard law professor and former presidential candidate Lawrence Lessig for a conversation about the power of money in politics, specifically, the money primary. He’ll be in Rochester as a guest of SUNY Geneseo, but first, he’s our guest on Connections.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
