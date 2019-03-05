Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig on the power of money in politics
We’re joined by Harvard law professor and former presidential candidate Lawrence Lessig for a conversation about the power of money in politics, specifically, the money primary. He’ll be in Rochester as a guest of SUNY Geneseo, but first, he’s our guest on Connections.