Want to know about DOT's plans for Monroe Ave.? Learn about them Tuesday

Every day, thousands of cars drive down Monroe Avenue between the Rochester city line and the Interstate 590 bridge in Brighton. The pavement takes a daily beating — and it's starting to show.

That's why the state Department of Transportation is advancing a project to repave the roughly 1.75-mile corridor. It's holding a public open house on the project from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the town of Brighton's temporary Town Hall, located in the Empire State University building, 680 Westfall Road.

"We encourage people who are really interested in this project to attend the meeting, because they can have one-on-one face time with the designers who created the project and share their concern, share their feedback, learn why we chose to do certain things, why we didn't choose to do certain things," said Mare Millow, public information officer for the DOT's regional office.

The project entails more than fresh asphalt. That part of Monroe currently has four 10-foot-wide lanes, but preliminary designs call for shrinking it down to three — two 10-foot-wide travel lanes and a center turn lane.

The Twelve Corners area would be an exception. Things are staying essentially the same there, according to DOT staff.

The revamped corridor would also have shoulders, something it lacks right now. Millow said that will help create space for cyclists.

The current designs also call for realigning some intersections with side streets, sidewalk repairs, improved crosswalks, drainage repairs, and across-the-board replacement of traffic signals.

The signal at Monroe, Warrington Drive, and Sylvan Road would be eliminated.

The project is expected to begin in fall 2027 and end in winter 2029.

Information on the project, including renderings, is available on the DOT's website.