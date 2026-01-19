Virtual senior center is meant to help more older adults avoid social isolation

Senior centers offer opportunities for older adults to stay active and engaged in their communities.

But getting there isn't always convenient or even possible for some people. That's why Monroe County is offering residents who are 60 and older access to a virtual senior center. It offers a series of free, interactive, online programs ranging from health and education to socializing.

Leanne Rorick, an aging services administrator with the county's Office for the Aging, said this is an option for seniors who need to remain at home to, perhaps, care for a grandchild or a spouse.

"It may be because they can't get out because of a mobility issue," she added. "It may also be because they've lost friends, maybe they've moved here to an or to an area from their home and community and are trying to meet new people."

The programming offered through virtual senior center is provided by the Enliveo app in partnership with the New York State Office for the Aging.Rorick said because the platform is available to older adults across the state, users logging on in Monroe County could meet people from outside their local community such as New York City, Buffalo, Albany, or the North Country. The center also supports multiple languages to broaden access.

Looking to the future, Rorick said it's possible that local senior centers may one day be able to offer virtual programming through a similar online portal.

To register and learn more about the virtual senior center, call the Monroe County Office for the Aging at (585) 753-6280 or email mcofa@monroecounty.gov