Police say two teens were hurt after a person threw something at their school bus

Two teens received minor cuts from broken glass Friday after a pedestrian threw a large item at a school bus on which they were passengers, according to Rochester police.

Officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard just before noon for a report of a damaged school bus with students on board and reported injuries, according to police.

The 14- and 15-year-old students who were injured attend a charter school in the city of Rochester. They received first aid at the scene from an ambulance crew.

Police said the person who threw the item, which they did not specify, fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.