WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15. New York's Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction. Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.
Connections: An update on the community response to the opioid crisis
In this special edition of Connections, we address the opioid epidemic in New York State. The conversation took place in front of a live studio audience at the WXXI studios. You can watch video of the broadcast here.
This hour, local leaders in healthcare and law enforcement provide an update on the state of the crisis in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. Our guests:
- Dr. Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health
- Jennifer Faringer, director of DePaul's National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence - Rochester Area
- Todd Baxter, Monroe County Sheriff