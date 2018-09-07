Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Professor Randy Curren and his new book, "Patriotic Education in a Global Age"
Should schools cultivate patriotism? It's one question among many about patriotism in schools and society addressed in a new book called “Patriotic Education in a Global Age.”
The co-author is University of Rochester professor Randy Curren. He joins us to discuss his research, the difference between patriotism and nationalism, and the role patriotism might play in civic education.