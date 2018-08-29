Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the ethics of trend journalism
National news outlets are reporting that Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte is back for the season. It's called trend journalism and its generating free advertising for the corporate giant. Is that fair? Is it journalism?
This hour, we discuss the ethics of trend and calendar journalism and how they impact consumers and small businesses. And yes, we discuss whether pumpkin spice lattes are any good. In studio:
- Andrea Hickerson, director of the School of Communication at RIT
- Wade Reed, co-founder of Fifth Frame Brewing
- Andrea Holland, public speaking and communications coach