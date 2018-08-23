© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: 27th Congressional District candidate Larry Piegza

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 23, 2018 at 2:43 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

While Republicans scramble to figure out if they can replace Rep. Chris Collins on the November ballot, another Republican is already in the race. Local businessman Larry Piegza is running on the Reform Party line, and is a Republican who was calling for Collins' ouster as early as last year.

We talk to Piegza about his views on Congress, his goals for changing how government communicates with citizens, and more.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
