Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: 27th Congressional District candidate Larry Piegza
While Republicans scramble to figure out if they can replace Rep. Chris Collins on the November ballot, another Republican is already in the race. Local businessman Larry Piegza is running on the Reform Party line, and is a Republican who was calling for Collins' ouster as early as last year.
We talk to Piegza about his views on Congress, his goals for changing how government communicates with citizens, and more.