Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: 27th Congressional District candidate Nate McMurray
We sit down with Nate McMurray, the mayor of Grand Island and a candidate for the 27th Congressional District seat. McMurray is a Democrat running against Republican Congressman Chris Collins.
We talk to McMurray about why he's running, his platform, what he would hope to accomplish in Washington, and more.