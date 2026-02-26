Brockport mansion, LGBTQ+ historic sites, and more listed on this year's Five to Revive

A beloved and historic Brockport house that was heavily damaged by fire a year ago is one of the Landmark Society of New York's 2026 Five to Revive.

The annual list is meant to highlight the potential of important historic properties that face one threat or another.

A fire tore through the Morgan-Manning House on Jan. 14, 2025, and caused significant structural damage, including the loss of roughly one-third of its roof. But while it was compromised, it remained structurally sound.

"Extensive restoration work now lies ahead," said Wayne Goodman, the Landmark Society's executive director. "Stabilization and assessment efforts are already underway, and the community faces an important moment, whether to once again come together to preserve this defining symbol of Brockport's identity, the Morgan-Manning house.

The Western Monroe Historical Society oversees the Victorian-style mansion. Built in 1854, it has hosted countless community and private events. At the time of the fire, then-Mayor Margay Blackman said the place holds "enormous significance" in the community.

This is the second time it has required repair after a fire — the previous time being a deadly blaze in 1964, after which it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Five to Revive "is intended to not simply identify historic resources at risk, but to showcase and leverage preservation as a potent and dynamic revitalizing force directly improving quality of life in our communities," said Tom Castelein, chairperson of the Five to Revive Committee.

The 2026 Five to Revive also includes:

Provided / The Landmark Society of Western New York The Peirson cobblestone house in Newark, Wayne County.

The Peirson homestead in Newark, Wayne County, also referred to as the Campbell House. Built between 1825 and 1835, it's one of the earliest and most significant examples of cobblestone construction in the region, Goodman said. The building was adapted for other uses in the past and the "distinctive exterior craftsmanship remains intact, but the building is currently vacant and has maintenance challenges including a leaky roof, he said.

Provided / The Landmark Society of Western New York The Seneca Falls Machine Company plant, which was used to produce artillery shells during World War II.

The Seneca Falls Machine Company plant, which was completed in 1916 and was used to produce artillery shells during World War II. Goodman said the "property represents a major opportunity for catalytic redevelopment."

Provided / The Landmark Society of Western New York The Cutler Mail Chute Company building on Anderson Avenue in Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts.

The Cutler Mail Chute Company building on Anderson Avenue in Rochester. Built in 1908, it was once the only factory in the world dedicated to manufacturing mail shoots, where were patented by Rochester architect and Mayor James Gould Cutler. The shoots were installed in high-rises including the Empire State Building and London's Savoy Hotel. The building is a strong example of early 20th century industrial architecture, Goodman said.

As in recent years, the Five to Revive includes a thematic entry and this year it is LGBTQ+ historic sites, which Landmark Society officials said is an urgent preservation priority.

"Because LGBTQ+ communities historically gathered out of public view, often without formal documentation, many important sites have already been lost and others remain unrecognized," Goodman said.

He added that there are two properties in the region that are included in the National Register of Historic Places specifically for their significance to the LGBTQ-plus community.

Almost a decade ago, the Landmark Society launched its LGBTQ Landmarks Initiative to identify, preserve, and educate people about sites important to the local LGBTQ movement.

