Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Atheism and politics
Polling shows that the number of Americans who self-identify as non-religious is rising. But many atheists say this is actually a difficult time for them in this country. That’s because lawmakers who cite deeply religious backgrounds often set policy. The Supreme Court is just the latest front in those battles.
We discuss it with a panel of non-religious people and leaders. In studio:
- Carol Hope, organizer for Secular Humanists of Rochester
- Linda Stephens, member of the Atheist Community of Rochester, and atheist plaintiff in the Town of Greece v. Galloway Supreme Court case
- Tony Karakashian, cyber security specialist, and skeptic
- Dan Courtney, co-founder of Young Skeptics, and an atheist activist
- John Morreall, author, and professor emeritus of religious studies at the College of William and Mary