Connections: Atheist-Phobia
Perhaps the most controversial DNC email released in the recent leak was the one that questioned whether Bernie Sanders is actually an atheist, and whether that could be used against him with voters. Across the country, atheists groaned at yet another slur against the non-religious. Polls show atheists are viewed with great suspicion by religious Americans.
We talk about atheist-phobia, and whether atheists feel like they'll have a chance to ever hold higher office in this country. Our guests:
- Dan Courtney, atheist who delivered a secular invocation at a Greece town meeting
- Leslie Hannon, Humanists of Rochester
- Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation
- Douglas Cullum, vice president and dean of Northeastern Seminary