Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Dan Arel, author of Parenting without God

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 3, 2015 at 5:01 PM EST
We have a conversation about the impact of raising children to believe in a god, or not.

Dan Arel is the author of the new book, Parenting Without God. He'll explain why he thinks raising children in a religious household is a recipe for poor critical thinking, and more. Our guests in studio offer a counterpoint, talking about the possible benefits of raising children to have faith in a deity. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
