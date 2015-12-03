Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Dan Arel, author of Parenting without God
We have a conversation about the impact of raising children to believe in a god, or not.
Dan Arel is the author of the new book, Parenting Without God. He'll explain why he thinks raising children in a religious household is a recipe for poor critical thinking, and more. Our guests in studio offer a counterpoint, talking about the possible benefits of raising children to have faith in a deity. Our guests:
- Dan Arel, author of Parenting without God
- Reverend Scott Sittig, lead pastor at New Hope Free Methodist Church
- Rebecca S. Letterman, Ph.D., associate professor of spiritual formation, Northeastern Seminary