Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How Do Atheists Find Meaning?
Finding meaning without deities: we'll talk to documentary filmmaker Christopher Johnson about his new film, "A Better Life." It's coming to our area, and we'll get a sense for why he wanted to tell the story of how atheists find meaning. We'll also hear from listeners who share how they find meaning.