Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Bikes vs. cars - what's the future of transit?
We talk about the future of transit, and if we'll see a carless future. Some say cars are on the way out - they aren't environmentally friendly or economical. Others say that's a ways away - we're not connected enough as communities to rely on bikes and public transit.
We talk to people who have made the switch from cars to bikes, and people who've switched back from bikes to cars about how transit works for them. In studio:
- Adrian Martin, cyclist
- Kristin Small, public interest lawyer
- Christine Corrado, freelance writer, philanthropy consultant, and community activist
- John Hoffman, English teacher