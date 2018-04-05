© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Bikes vs. cars - what's the future of transit?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2018 at 2:56 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk about the future of transit, and if we'll see a carless future. Some say cars are on the way out - they aren't environmentally friendly or economical. Others say that's a ways away - we're not connected enough as communities to rely on bikes and public transit.

We talk to people who have made the switch from cars to bikes, and people who've switched back from bikes to cars about how transit works for them. In studio:

  • Adrian Martin, cyclist
  • Kristin Small, public interest lawyer
  • Christine Corrado, freelance writer, philanthropy consultant, and community activist
  • John Hoffman, English teacher

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
