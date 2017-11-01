Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is there a "craft beer bubble?"
The closure of a local brewery sparked questions about whether the Rochester/ Finger Lakes region is facing a “craft beer bubble.” Will Cleveland of the Democrat & Chronicle explores that issue in his newest piece.
We talk about why Rochester is likely to see growth slow down, but why the fears of a bubble are overblown. Our guests:
- Will Cleveland, beer columnist for the Democrat & Chronicle
- Jen Newman, CEO and owner of Young Lion Brewing Company
- Don Cotter, co-founder of Naked Dove Brewing Company
- Jon Mervine, co-founder of Fifth Frame Brewing