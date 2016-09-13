Connections: When Craft Breweries Go Big

If a craft brewery sells to a big corporate parent, is that evidence of "selling out?" In Virginia, some craft beer drinkers seem to think so. When Devils Backbone Brewing Company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch, the backlash was severe. It was no longer allowed to compete for the annual Craft Beer Cup, and it will no longer host the annual craft beer festival and competition where the Cup is awarded.

Across the industry, this is a growing trend: big corporate beers criticize craft beer, then make plans to buy up successful craft breweries. Should we blame the smaller breweries for selling? Can the beer remain, well, craft and pure? Are we being too hard on craft brewers who struggle to make money? Our panel discusses it: