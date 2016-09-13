© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: When Craft Breweries Go Big

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 13, 2016
If a craft brewery sells to a big corporate parent, is that evidence of "selling out?" In Virginia, some craft beer drinkers seem to think so. When Devils Backbone Brewing Company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch, the backlash was severe. It was no longer allowed to compete for the annual Craft Beer Cup, and it will no longer host the annual craft beer festival and competition where the Cup is awarded.

Across the industry, this is a growing trend: big corporate beers criticize craft beer, then make plans to buy up successful craft breweries. Should we blame the smaller breweries for selling? Can the beer remain, well, craft and pure? Are we being too hard on craft brewers who struggle to make money? Our panel discusses it:

